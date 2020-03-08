Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saturday is going to be a big night for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins welcome Atlantic Division rival Tampa Bay Lightning to town in a clash of two Stanley Cup hopefuls. It is poised to be a low-scoring match, as two of the league’s best goaltenders will be between the pipes as Tuukka Rask squares off with 2018-19 Vezina winner Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Rask currently leads the league in goals against average (2.13) and sits third in save percentage (.928), while Vasilevskiy is tops in wins (34).

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images