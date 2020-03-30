Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens showed his appreciation for healthcare workers around the globe Monday morning. In a video message on the Celtics twitter page, Stevens shared thanks to healthcare workers in New England and beyond for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is why Stevens is our VA Hero of the Week, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

In the video above, NESN’s Courtney Cox shares the message from Stevens. To learn more about VA Healthcare, click here.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images