Marcus Smart aired some grievances after Tuesday’s dreadful loss.

The Boston Celtics guard had a pretty animated conversation with the referees following the C’s 129-120 overtime defeat at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. Some suspect officiating in the extra period clearly drew the ire of the Celtics guard, who had to be escorted off the floor by a team staffer while he verbally tore into the referees.

Take a look.

Marcus Smart had to be escorted off the court after having a heated conversation with the refs 😡 pic.twitter.com/63KeiFUPkG — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 4, 2020

Smart’s tirade came after the Celtics blew a 21-point second-half lead to the Nets in which Brooklyn dropped 51 fourth-quarter points to force OT, and Caris LeVert scored 37 of his eventual 51 points in the final 17 minutes.

So while Smart may be right in his frustrations with the referees, this situation probably could’ve been avoided if the Celtics didn’t, you know, deliver a downright embarrassing performance down the stretch.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images