Any team interested in Tom Brady conceivably will have to check off a few boxes if it wants to sign the star quarterback.

Being surrounded by a strong supporting cast reportedly takes precedence over money for the future Hall of Famer, who surely would like to play behind a strong offensive line as well. Furthermore, one has to imagine Brady only is interested in playing for a legitimate Super Bowl contender as he enters his age-43 season.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky believes the Titans fulfill all of these perceived requirements and more, thus making Tennessee is the best landing spot for Brady should he leave New England.

“The relationship with Mike Vrabel is a big deal,” Orlovsky said Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “Second, this is an offense and a football team that is focused on the run. They’re not going to ask Tom Brady to drop back 45 times like he used to have to do to win football games through the air. And the third thing, they have good weapons. Rookie A.J. Brown, a 1,000-yard receiver, Jonnu Smith, a young tight end, 13 yards per catch. Remember Adam Humphries, who’s the slot receiver for the Titans, is actually the slot receiver that the Patriots and Tom Brady tried to go get last offseason but lost out. So, a lot of good things with Tennessee.

“Out of the teams we feel are the most realistic teams, this is the runaway best fit for Tom Brady. If you tell me that they keep Jack Conklin and maybe move on from Derrick Henry, but pay Brady the amount of money he wants, this is runaway best realistic fit for Brady.”

While it’s not difficult to envision Brady thriving in Nashville, it remains to be seen how serious the Titans are in the six-time Super Bowl champion. After an inspiring run to the AFC Championship Game last season, Tennessee might be inclined to move forward with Ryan Tannehill, who’s also eligible to hit free agency in two weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images