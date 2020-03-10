Former Patriots coach Charlie Weis recently tried to make it clear to the football world that nobody knows anything about Tom Brady’s NFL future.

Aqib Talib isn’t claiming to have any inside scoops about the quarterback’s plans, but he sure sounds pretty confident about what’s in store for TB12.

Talib has come and gone through New England and thus understands Bill Belichick’s methods of operation better than most. The veteran cornerback doesn’t expect Belichick to value past accomplishments when it comes to Brady, who Talib believes is on his way out of Foxboro.

“…If he’s (Belichick) treating everybody the same in the meeting room, he’s probably treating everybody the same around free agency time as well,” Talib said on NFL Network. “I think Tom is gone. I think it’s a done deal and Bill is going to be Bill. Them calls are going to be short and to the point. We got a report that said it didn’t go well. I had a call that didn’t go well with Bill before, so I can imagine what happened on that call.”

Talib added: “It’s kind of a chip on both of their shoulders that’s like, ‘I want to do this thing and see if I could do it without him.'”

It’s easy to understand why Talib feels this way, as Brady and Belichick are two of the more competitive figures the league has ever seen. But both prioritize winning above all else, and when it comes to having success in 2020, they soon might agree staying united is in both of their best interests.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images