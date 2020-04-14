Tom Brady spent 20 years as the quarterback of the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick, winning six Super Bowls in the process, before beginning a new journey in Year 21 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But if you ask Belichick, there’s no hard feelings.

Rumors swirled during the 2019 season about potential bad blood between the duo. But that all seemingly was squashed after New England defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Of course, it resurfaced after Brady left for Tampa Bay. And many began to wonder whether Belichick even wanted the 42-year-old back under center at all — especially after team owner Robert Kraft’s remarks about the QB.

Belichick held a conference call Monday and was asked about the topic of bringing Brady back to New England. And he answered in true Belichick fashion.

“Yeah, that’s water under the bridge,” he said, via a team-provided transcript. “Like I said, we’re really focused on this season and trying to look at our opportunities and make decisions and plan and prepare to be as competitive as we can be this year. So, that’s really what our focus is on.”

Fair enough.

While many believe Jarrett Stidham will be the new starting signal-caller for the Patriots, there is no guarantee we will see No. 4 leading New England down the field — especially with it reportedly having interest in a late-round QB in this year’s NFL Draft — once the 2002 season kicks off.

