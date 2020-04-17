Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA became the first professional sports league to halt operations when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became “patient zero” after testing positive for the coronavirus back in March.

Teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive, while four members of the Brooklyn Nets — including Kevin Durant — had a positive test result.

Marcus Smart was the lone member of the Boston Celtics to come down with the virus, but since has been cleared.

There were seven known cases in the NBA, and Adam Silver said that number has risen. The commissioner addressed the media after his Board of Governors meeting Friday, but would not give the actual number of positive cases due to privacy reasons, per MassLive’s John Karalis.

MassLive’s Tom Westerholm added the league won’t report anymore cases because the players are home and no longer traveling for games.

There’s no timetable for when — or if — the NBA season will return as the pandemic continues to sweep the United States. But the health of the players, arena staff and the families of everyone involved, is what’s most important.

