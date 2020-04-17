An intriguing veteran tight end is hitting the open market.

The Chicago Bears plan to release Trey Burton with two years remaining on the four-year, $32 million contract he signed in 2018, according to multiple reports Friday. Once they do, the 28-year-old will be free to sign with any team.

One club that could use his services is the New England Patriots, who ranked dead last in the NFL in receptions by tight ends in 2019 and have yet to address the position this offseason.

At 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, Burton is smaller than the Patriots typically like their tight ends, but he’s been a productive pass-catcher in the past, tallying 54 receptions for 569 yards and six touchdowns in 2018. The most productive game of his career came against the Patriots that season, with Burton catching nine passes on 11 targets for 126 yards and one score in a 38-31 Bears loss.

The former college quarterback also threw a touchdown pass against New England in Super Bowl LII, his final game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Injuries, though, are a significant concern with Burton. He sat out half of last season and was ineffective when active, catching just 14 passes in eight appearances. He’s also coming off hip surgery, and the Bears’ decision to sign free agent Jimmy Graham last month made him expendable.

Chicago still owes Burton $4 million in guaranteed money, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, meaning he could be relatively affordable for a new team to sign.

The Patriots currently have just two tight ends on their roster (Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo), and neither looked like a starting-caliber player in 2019. They’re expected to draft at least one player at the position next week and still could add a veteran, with Tampa Bay’s O.J. Howard being mentioned as a possible trade candidate. Remaining free agents include Delanie Walker, Jordan Reed and Charles Clay.

