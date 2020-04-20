Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Former seven year NFL veteran Spencer Paysinger turned his life story into a Hollywood hit show.

The Super Bowl XLVI champion joined NESN’s Courtney Cox to discuss how he was the inspiration for “All American,” a CW show that has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Paysinger reveals various characters of the show based on real life people from his own childhood and high school days. The former linebacker also discusses how creation of the show began during his final NFL season.

Check out the full interview in the video above.