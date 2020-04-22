Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been about three weeks since news broke of a potential golf match involving Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

And it appears it will be aired live.

The modern-day “The Match” reportedly will be aired on TNT in May, The Action Network’s Darren Rovell reported Wednesday, citing sources. The date still is unknown, but Rovell revealed two possible ones that have been floated.

“It’s unclear the exact date, but rumored dates are May 15 and May 24,” he wrote. “All proceeds from the event will go to COVID-19 relief.”

It’s also unclear where this highly anticipated event will take place.

It’s been a while since we’ve had live sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. So to see a couple of prominent names in the sports world get together for a good cause certainly gives us something to look forward to.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images