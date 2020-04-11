Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s a lot of good going around at Gordon Hayward’s household.

The Boston Celtics forward and his wife, Robyn, donated 450 Dunkin’ gift cards to say “thank you” to the emergency room staff at Boston Children’s Hospital. Additionally, Hayward recorded a touching video with his daughter, Bernie, to show their appreciation.

That’s why Hayward earned Cealey Godwin’s “Ceal of Approval” on Friday.

Check out the video above, where the “NESN After Hours” host discusses the Hayward family’s adorable video.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images