Rob Gronkowski is one season removed from playing in the NFL, but his impression on the league hasn’t changed in the slightest.

The tight end ended his retirement Tuesday as the New England Patriots traded him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The deal came together quickly after Gronk requested to be traded, resulting in a move that actually benefits the Patriots in addition to the Bucs.

So, what was the Bucs’ draw to Gronk?

Well, he has a nine-year history with the team’s new quarterback, Tom Brady, of course. But it’s not just about that obvious chemistry. Tampa Bay also is thrilled about Gronkowski as an individual.

“Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history and he plays the game with the type of passion and desire that sets him apart,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said, per Buccaneers.com. “Rob has played his entire career alongside Tom Brady and their accomplishments speak for themselves. Together they have developed the type of chemistry on and off the field that is crucial to success.

“Rob combines elite-level skills as both a receiver and blocker but what really makes him special is the fact that he’s a proven winner who brings that championship mindset and work ethic.”

The three-time Super Bowl champ knows what it takes to win a title. And as soon as news broke that Gronk was heading to team up with Brady, Tampa Bay’s odds jumped across the board. Some even believe the Bucs will land in the Super Bowl this season.

There’s still uncertainty regarding the status of the 2020 NFL season. But one thing is for sure: Everyone in Tampa is thrilled to have Gronk. And judging by Brady’s celebration video, he also couldn’t be more excited.

