A former teacher of Jaylen Brown had a take that aged terribly.

You probably remember a tweet of the Boston Celtics guard that resurfaced last year from 2014 that read, “My teacher said she will look me up in the Cobb county jail in 5 years .. Wow.”

It was after Boston’s 22-point win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the NBA playoffs that Brown said it was something you “never forget.”

And now he’s using that doubt to look back on and be grateful for how much he’s accomplished not only in the last four years with the Celtics, but the last six years as a whole. Tuesday marked six years since Brown sent out the original tweet, and took to Instagram to express how thankful he is.

“Crazy how much growth has happened in those 6 years 🙏🏾 thankful,” he captioned the post.

Check It out:

Brown was a consistent player for the C’s before the NBA halted operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. But we’re sure that consistency will continue once the season (hopefully) resumes.

As for the teacher, she probably feels pretty foolish for making that comment.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images