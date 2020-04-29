Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It feels like it’s been an eternity since we’ve had Boston Celtics basketball to watch, but at least the COVID-19 pandemic can’t take away our favorite sports memories.

So while the NBA Playoffs would have been going on right now, let’s think back to happier times. Like, when the Celtics went off on an unexpected playoff run without Kyrie Irving back in 2018.

Terry Rozier, now a Charlotte Hornet, stepped up big time for Boston in Irving’s absence. And two years ago today, he went off against the Milwaukee Bucks to help the Celtics secure a Game 7 victory in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Celtics won 112-96 led by 26 points apiece from Al Horford and Rozier. But Rozier reached a career-high in scoring that night, dropping five 3-pointers late in the came to create separation and cap off a series of hilarious trash talk between him and Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe.

The Celtics went on to win that series and then defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in five games, where the legend of Scary Terry only grew.

Boston was no match for LeBron James and Cleveland that year, and the Cavaliers won the Eastern Conference Finals before falling to the Golden State Warriors in the Finals.

Still, Boston’s success seemed to come out of no where that post season, making for one of the more fun recent Celtics teams to watch.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images