Twitter might be divided on the Patriots’ new uniforms, but Julian Edelman already has made up his mind.

New England’s veteran receiver took to social media Monday morning to publicly endorse his team’s new threads. The Patriots promoted their alternate jerseys to home primary, and unveiled an entirely new uniform for away games.

“Look good, feel good,” Edelman wrote. “Feel good, play good.”

Take a look:

Look good, feel good

Feel good, play good pic.twitter.com/TjVesSJbqZ — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 20, 2020

Whether Edelman actually likes the new uniforms is anyone’s guess. He obviously wasn’t going to bash them hours after they were revealed.

As for Patriots fans, they still are waiting for the return of the “Pat Patriot” logo — prayers that soon could be answered.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images