The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together for a very special virtual reunion.

The team announced Monday members of the 2011 Stanley Cup-winning team will participate in the “Locker Room Time Machine” on Tuesday night, a virtual hangout featuring members of that team reliving its Game 7 Cup Final win.

The game can be seen Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on NESN, with the Bruins chatting in the live stream on the team’s YouTube page.

According to a press release from the team, the “entire team is expected” to be involved. is In addition to the live stream, tweets from the Bruins’ Twitter account will be included at the bottom of the screen during the NESN telecast. Various members of the 2011 Bruins, most recently defenseman Andrew Ference, have been doing Twitter takeovers of the Bruins’ account for recent 2011 games on NESN.

Here’s the full schedule of NESN programming for Tuesday night:

6 p.m. — Red Sox Classics: Roger Clemens strikes out 20 Seattle Mariners in 1986

8 p.m. — “At Home With TC”

8:30 p.m. — Bruins Encore: Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final

11 p.m. — “NESN After Hours”

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images