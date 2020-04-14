Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The McGuire family has always cherished the memory of their father, John McGuire. Thanks to a commercial recently released by NESN, the McGuire’s were able to see their father again in one of his favorite places in New England, Fenway Park.

NESN’s Courtney Cox chats with Karen, Tom and Dan McGuire to find out more about John, when they first saw the commercial and what that day was like at Fenway. Watch the full interview in the video above and watch NESN’s commercial, featuring John, below.