Tom Brady, like many of us, needs to find a place to workout with gyms shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback thought he found his spot, but quickly learned that was not the case.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Monday during a Facebook Live briefing that Brady was working out at a public park when an employee approached him to let him know the park was closed and he had to leave.

“She went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady,” Castor said, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Sorry, Tom, not even the greatest quarterback of all time is immune to the rules.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images