Peyton Manning, like many of us, was surprised that Tom Brady left the Patriots in free agency after spending 20 years in New England.

Brady, as you know by now, signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Manning was caught off guard by the decision for more reasons than one.

“Well, that was interesting,” Manning said on “SportsCenter,” as transcribed by WEEI.com’s Ryan Hannable.

“I’ve talked to Tom at different times, but never really about that actual decision. He seems happy, he seems excited. I’m a little surprised he jumped over to the NFC. I always see Tom Brady as an AFC guy, so he’s going to have to go through initiation to learn the ropes of the NFC.”

Manning joined the Denver Broncos after a 13-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts, so he certainly knows how Brady is feeling heading into a season with a new squad.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images