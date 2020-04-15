Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots already have a plethora of picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, but we acquired one more in our latest mock draft simulation.

We ran this, as usual, using Fanspeak.com’s On The Clock mock draft simulator using CBS Sports’ draft rankings.

We kicked things off with a trade out of the first round.

FIRST ROUND, 23RD OVERALL: TRADE

We don’t love the Patriots’ available options with the 23rd overall pick, so we searched for a trading partner. We wound up landing the 38th and 69th overall picks from the Carolina Panthers for the Patriots’ first-round pick.

SECOND ROUND, 38TH OVERALL: DE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame

The Patriots need front-seven help after losing Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts in free agency. Van Noy essentially served as an edge defender last season, and Okwara could compete with Chase Winovich and John Simon for two starting edge spots.

Okwara didn’t test at the NFL Scouting Combine, but with the way he moved on the field, it wasn’t necessary. He’s 6-foot-4, 252 pounds with 34 3/8-inch arms, and he’s athletic enough to rush and drop from outside linebacker.

He also was a team captain in 2019. He had 32 total pressures on 211 pass-rush snaps in 2019, per Pro Football Focus.

THIRD ROUND, 69TH OVERALL: TRADE

The Indianapolis Colts sent us an offer to trade the 69th and 172nd overall picks for the 75th and 122nd overall picks. We wanted the extra fourth-round pick, so we accepted.

THIRD ROUND, 75TH OVERALL: WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

Claypool’s draft rankings are all over the place. He was still available on Fanspeak’s simulator using CBS’s rankings, so we grabbed him.

He runs a 4.42-second 40-yard dash in a flex tight end’s body at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds. The Patriots could use his speed and power and move him around the offense whether he’s playing wide receiver or tight end.

THIRD ROUND, 87TH OVERALL: OL Jack Driscoll, Auburn

Driscoll is 6-foot-5, 306 pounds, but he has just 33-inch arms. He played right tackle at Auburn but might have to move inside to guard in the NFL. It’s worth testing him at tackle first.

THIRD ROUND 98TH OVERALL: TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

Okwuegbunam is another freakish athlete at 6-foot-6, 258 pounds with a 4.49-second 40-yard dash. Okwuegbunam is big enough to play as an inline tight end if he can be coached up to block better.

THIRD ROUND, 100TH OVERALL: S K’Von Wallace, Clemson

Wallace is our top Patriots fit at safety based on testing numbers. He ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash with a 6.76-second three-cone drill and 4.15-second short shuttle at 5-foot-11, 206 pounds.

He mostly played in the slot at Clemson, but he also worked in the box at strong safety and back deep at free safety.

FOURTH ROUND, 122ND OVERALL: LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming

He’s a big thumping linebacker who would fit in perfectly next to Dont’a Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley.

FOURTH ROUND, 125TH OVERALL: DT McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

Pro Football Focus’ draft guide profile on Agim reads: “A middle school principal told Agim that he would either be in jail or dead by the age of 18. In an interview with WholeHogSports prior to his first season at Arkansas, Agim said, ‘I wasn’t a bad child; I just had little guidance.’”

He was a captain as a senior at Arkansas.

He was a productive pass rusher at 6-foot-3, 309 pounds and played nose and 3-technique defensive tackle.

SIXTH ROUND, 195TH OVERALL: LB/S Tanner Muse, Clemson

Muse has an intriguing combination of size and athleticism at 6-foot-2, 227 pounds. He ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash with a 6.94-second 3-cone drill and 4.12-second short shuttle. He’s a hybrid defender who would also be helpful on special teams. He led Clemson with four interceptions in 2019.

SIXTH ROUND, 204TH OVERALL: K Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

The Patriots will need to grab a kicker at some point. They might spend an earlier pick on a kicker, but we’ll grab one here in the sixth round.

SIXTH ROUND, 212TH OVERALL: G/C Danny Pinter, Ball State

Pinter began his college career at tight end then packed on weight and moved to offensive tackle. He projects as a guard or center in the NFL. The Patriots need some depth there on their interior offensive line.

SIXTH ROUND, 213TH OVERALL: TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech

Keene is our top athletic fit for the Patriots. He also has good size at 6-foot-4, 253 pounds.

SEVENTH ROUND, 230TH OVERALL: QB Nate Stanley, Iowa

Stanley has a big arm and protects the football well. His accuracy needs work.

SEVENTH ROUND, 241ST OVERALL: WR Freddie Swain, Florida

He’s a 6-feet, 197-pound slot option. He can also return punts.

Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images