The Red Sox Foundation is doing its part to help fight COVID-19.

As people continue struggle due to the impact of the virus, the Red Sox Foundation announced the creation of the “Red Sox Foundation Emergency Hardship Fund” to help those in need.

Red Sox Foundation executive director Bekah Salwasser joined NESN After Hours on Thursday night to discuss the new fund with NESN’s Emerson Lotzia and Cealey Godwin.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images