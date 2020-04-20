Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have revealed their new look.

And it’s not really a new look at all.

Last week, the Patriots teased that they would be unveiling their new getup Monday. And they didn’t wait long to do that, sharing a hype video for the new look at 7:59 a.m. ET.

Take a peek:

The look we love, promoted to primary. Order now: https://t.co/SxB09Sfb9X pic.twitter.com/sfkUq81OUp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2020

You’ll notice that’s essentially just the Patriots’ color rush uniforms being made into their full-time uniforms. The only major difference is that the Patriots’ whites will come with navy pants instead of white pants. As has been the case in previous years, they’ll wear the navy at home and white on the road.

All told, it’s not really a huge change, seeing as the Patriots wore the navy color rush uniforms three times last season. Nevertheless, it is something a little different.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images