When the New England Patriots announced last week they would be unveiling new uniforms, fans were intrigued.

It’s been a while since the Patriots have done something completely different, and with Tom Brady gone it seemed like as good a time as any to make a drastic change.

But alas, the Patriots’ only change essentially is that they’re making their color rush uniforms their primaries for the upcoming season.

Plenty of fans were hoping for the red, or “Pat Patriot, jersey to get brought back. So when the new uniforms were released, there were quite a few fans on Twitter asking the same question.

Where’s the red one? — Marcos 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇨 (@PITBUUL10) April 20, 2020

Where is Pat Patriot. Throw that logo on the helmet and you have the best uniform in the NFL — Alex Anthony (@AlexAnthonyBand) April 20, 2020

Are you kidding me? I never liked the color rush look and it thought we were getting royal blue or pat patriot throwbacks — Jitesh Ramakrishnan (@Jitesh121187) April 20, 2020

Go back to Pat the patriot…until then 😴ZZzzzzzzz — TeddyBeckersted (@TBeckersted) April 20, 2020

Maybe one day.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images