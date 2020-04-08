Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Should extra innings in Major League Baseball be replaced with a Home Run Derby?

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner recently suggested the league toy with the idea as MLB officials weigh different options for the 2020 season thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak. The proposed derbies only would occur if a game goes beyond 10 innings under Turner’s proposition.

It’s a novel concept, to say the least. But is it viable?

NESN’s Tom Caron certainly thinks it could be.

Check out the video above to hear “TC’s Two Cents,” where the NESN anchor and reporter reveals why he believes the idea actually could work.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images