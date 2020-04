Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Have the Pawtucket Red Sox already played their final game at McCoy Stadium?

April 9 was supposed to be the season opener for the PawSox, their 50th and final season in Pawtucket. NESN anchor and reporter Adam Pellerin describes his memories of growing up going to PawSox games at McCoy Stadium in his brand new digital segment, “Up & Adam.”

Check out the latest edition of “Up & Adam” above.