Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been a philanthropic leader during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The six-year NBA veteran has now called on fans to get more involved in donating. Smart took to twitter to share what his foundation, YounGameChanger, is doing throughout New England and that made him our VA Hero of the Week, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

NESN’s Courtney Cox shares how Smart and his foundation are leading the way in the video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports