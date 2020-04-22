Rob Gronkowski is back — which is a good thing for the NFL, according to Nick Wright.

Gronkowski came out of retirement Tuesday and the New England Patriots traded him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting the tight end with quarterback Tom Brady. The Patriots sent Gronk and a seventh-round pick to the Bucs in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

There’s no doubt the move was big for Tampa Bay. But as Wright explained Wednesday on FS1’s “First Things First,” the implications of his NFL return will be felt throughout the league.

“This is awesome. This is so exciting. This is so much fun. The league is better with Rob Gronkowski in it,” Wright said. “And by the way, we don’t even know how unleashed Gronk is going to be. We saw Gronk making inappropriate jokes and throwing parties and doing motocross when he was in the cocoon of (Bill) Belichick.

“Now he’s in win or lose, we booze, no risk it, no biscuit, down on the beach in Tampa. We’re going to see warm-weather Tom, Gronk being Gronk, I’m super excited for it.”

Gronk — a three-time Super Bowl champion, four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection — is one of the top tight ends in NFL history. No one knows that better than Brady. In nine years together, Gronkowski came up with 79 receiving touchdowns, leading the league in 2011 and ranking in the top 10 for six seasons.

Now, he’s not just back in the league. He’s back with the quarterback who trusts him. That powerful combination has some suggesting Tampa Bay could land in Super Bowl LV.

