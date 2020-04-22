The Miami Dolphins, current owners of the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, reportedly are looking into what it might cost to move up a few spots Thursday night.

The reported reason behind this potential move, however, is one you might not expect.

If you were told the Dolphins were looking to trade up from No. 5, you’d likely assume it was to increase their chances of drafting their next franchise quarterback, potentially Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert. But according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Miami would be moving up to land one of this year’s top offensive tackle prospects.

Sources: The #Dolphins have called the teams in front of them for a possible trade up from No. 5 and are gauging the price to come up to No. 3 to potentially take an offensive tackle. We could see a run on tackles in the Top 10 like never before. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2020

Rapoport’s report makes sense. Most mock drafters have projected the New York Giants, owners of the No. 4 pick, will start the run of offensive tackles going off the board. If Miami is able to move up and also hang onto the 18th overall selection, it potentially could land a top-tier OT and also fill its void at quarterback in the first round.

The Dolphins reportedly are exploring other avenues to bolster their offensive line, too. A recent report indicated Miami has considered trading for New England Patriots left guard Joe Thuney.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images