Jack Studnicka continues to prove why he’s such a highly-touted prospect for the Boston Bruins.

The forward was selected to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team for the 2019-20 season, the Providence Bruins announced Tuesday. Coaches, players and media vote on who makes the team.

Studnicka, 21, led the P-Bruins with 23 goals, 26 assists and 49 points while also tying a rookie record with his seven shorthanded goals. He’s appeared in two games for Boston, tallying an assist in his debut against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 26.

According to Providence, “each player will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2019-20 AHL All-Rookie Team.”

The AHL canceled the remainder of its 2019-20 season May 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

