Anyone remotely familiar with the New England Patriots will learn something new about the team in a few months’ time.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday in a press release Avid Reader Press will publish a comprehensive inside account of the Patriots’ dynasty in September. Jeff Benedict will author, the book, titled “The Dynasty,” which is based off of the 250-plus interviews with 200-plus people he has conducted since securing exclusive access to “team executives, coaches, players, players’ wives, team doctors and lawyers, league officials, network television executives, sports agents, politicians, and entertainers” in 2018. Furthermore, Benedict has accessed “hundreds of hours of video and audio recordings, as well as thousands of pages of legal documents, transcripts, business records, emails, text messages, and minutes from phone calls and meetings.”

Benedict detailed in the press release what he expects “The Dyansty” to reveal to readers.

“I’m fascinated by individuals and organizations that become the best in the world at something,” Benedict said. “The Patriots are the greatest sports dynasty of the twenty-first century. So I set out to answer two basic questions: How was this dynasty built? And why was it able to last so much longer than its predecessors? The secrets to the success were hidden in rooms—the owner’s office, the coach’s office, the locker room, the bedroom, the family room, the emergency room—where the decision-makers wrestled with complex questions, negotiated high-stakes deals, engaged in heated arguments, made middle-of-the night phone calls, held heart-to-heart conversations, and came face to face with the human toll of a fiercely competitive business. And I found that the dynasty’s durability ultimately resided in the unusual relationship between the owner, the coach, and the quarterback.”

Give a talented and prolific author like Benedict that much access, and he’s bound to tell the story of one of sports’ all-time great dynasties like never before.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images