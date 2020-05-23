Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston loves Zdeno Chara, and he loves it back.

Big Z has cemented his place in Boston sports lore over the last 14 years by being one of the most well-liked and respected athletes in the city, while also helping transform the Bruins into perennial contenders and even bringing home the 2011 Stanley Cup.

Chara was named captain of the Black and Gold prior to the 2006-07 season and has kept that title ever since. Through good times, and bad times the big man has always been around and has forged a bond with Bruins fans that won’t soon be broken.

The 43-year-old joined NESN’s Tom Caron on Friday nights edition of “At Home With TC” the potential return of the NHL and the how different it would be without the Boston fans.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images