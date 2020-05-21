Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter hasn’t played a full season with the Boston Celtics yet (thanks coronavirus), but it’s clear his short tenure has still proven impactful

The Boston center turned 28-years-old on Wednesday, and his teammates took to social media to wish him a happy birthday.

Jaylen Brown’s tribute to Kanter was perhaps the most heartfelt, but of course, he still teased the Boston big man, calling him “little bro.” As Kanter celebrates his 28th birthday, Brown doesn’t celebrate his 24th until October.

“Happy birthday to my lil bro @eneskanter11 and that 1st pic is the perfect visual of our friendship he is a hater and it’s clear that he knows and enjoys it,” Brown wrote. “Some people are going to try to hold u down in life you just gotta get a bucket anyway.. happy birthday to my bro one of my favorite people to be around behind Tacko .. happy glo lil bro.”

Speaking of Tacko Fall, the rookie posted a photo of him and Kanter on his Instagram story as well. Fall, who is perhaps the closest with Kanter, also couldn’t resist a chirp.

“Happy birthday to my big brother @eneskanter11,” Fall wrote. “One of the most genuine people I know. (And annoying).”

Celtics wish Enes Kanter a happy birthday aka tease the heck out of him pic.twitter.com/Ac9msb1FK6 — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) May 21, 2020

Grant Williams and Vincent Poirier also took to Instagram with their own well wishes.

Happy birthday, Enes. We hope it was a good one!

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images