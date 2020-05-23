Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA reportedly is building steam to an eventual return to action.

It’s starting to look like if the season were to be resumed in some fashion, Disney World in Orlando, Florida is the most logical option to host the league, but what would the season timeline actually look like?

NBA Insider and Yahoo Sports contributor Keith Smith took to Twitter on Thursday night with how a resumed 2019-20 season could potentially look like, as well as its effects on 2020 free agency and even the 2020-21 season’s start date.

