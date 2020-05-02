Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is not a drill — sports are coming back.

While we still await the outcome of the NHL and NBA 2019-20 season, as well as if we will see any baseball this year, NASCAR has announced that they will return to the track on May 17 at Darlington Speedway.

That’s not all.

NASCAR will be holding seven races over a 10-day period as they attempt to resume their season. While this is a good sign for sports in general, there will be no fans in attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

