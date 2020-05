Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New NBA news could be on the horizon.

The NHL announced its playoff plans for its potential return Tuesday. While it’s not expected that the NBA will follow suit and finalize a plan of its own when the league’s Board of Governors meet on Friday, they most likely will discuss the bevy of ideas that have been tossed around for a potential return.

For more on the league's potential plans, check out the "Need To Know" video above from "NESN After Hours,"