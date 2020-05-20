Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Been waiting for some good news from the NBA? Well, you might be in luck.

Teams expect the league office will issue additional guidelines around the resumption of the 2019-20 season June 1, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe. Teams also expect they’ll be allowed to expand workouts with in-market players around June 1, as well.

Teams also expect that around June 1 they’ll be allowed to expand workouts that are already underway with in-market players, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. https://t.co/CjZCT861o5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 20, 2020

So, what might the reopening of the NBA look like? A report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Sam Amick on Wednesday delved into some of the details.

The most popular idea, according to multiple sources, is having player training underway by mid-June with the prospect of resuming the season a month later in mid-July. No official dates have been set, however.

Both Las Vegas and Walt Disney World in Orlando remain at the top of the league’s list of locations to finish the season. The Athletic reports Houston also had been strongly considered, but notes Orlando “is on track to win its bid so long as final details regarding testing and hotel use are resolved.”

In fact, Disney reportedly already has started reworking hotel spaces to help house the NBA, sources tell Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith. There’s also been a bit of work done to the Wide World of Sports Complex in anticipation of hosting the league.

Walt Disney World has begun the early stages of re-working some of their hotel spaces for housing the NBA and their needs. The Wide World of Sports Complex has also had some work done in anticipation of hosting the NBA and possibly MLS, per Disney sources. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 20, 2020

This certainly is a glimmer of hope for NBA fans longing to see play resume after two long months. And, hopefully, June 1 brings even more.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images