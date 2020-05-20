Francis Ngannou apparently is as formidable on Twitter as he is in the octagon.

In case you haven’t heard, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently has teased a move up to heavyweight and a fight with Ngannou, who just might be the most terrifying man on the planet. Opinions are split as to whether the potential blockbuster fight eventually will happen, but Jones and Ngannou nevertheless have exchanged haymakers on social media over the past week. And, thus far, Ngannou has the edge.

Here’s a shot Jones fired late Tuesday night:

First you can save the rest of your tongue pictures for your other homies and yes I’m right here, just waking up from watching that Derek Lewis fight again. You ain’t scaring nobody, I saw your heart. You’re a big old mouse, I’ll expose you https://t.co/F6FEcc4mGE — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 20, 2020

And here’s Ngannou’s incredible counter:

I watched some tapes too pic.twitter.com/EE1qb2Y5eY — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 20, 2020

Insert all the skull emojis.

Obviously, a fight between Ngannou and Jones would be incredible. For now, UFC fans will have to settle for the bad blood playing out in the Twitterverse.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images