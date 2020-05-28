Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What’s going to happen with Major League Baseball?

Well, no one has a straight answer at the moment.

The MLB and MLB Players’ Association have been in ongoing discussions over the potential 2020 season. From how to keep everyone involved safe, to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides have not come to an agreement yet.

In the latest proposal, the players reportedly would take a pay cut on a sliding scale with the highest-paid players being hit with the largest cuts. As of right now nothing is set in stone, but negotiations are expected to continue.

NESN Boston Red Sox analysts and former Sox players Jerry Remy and Steve Lyons weighed in on the reported economic plan during on the latest “NESN After Hours.”

Check out the full segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images