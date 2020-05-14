Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

How will the New England Patriots wide receiver corps fare this upcoming season?

The Patriots main group looks the same going into the 2020 season with Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu still on the roster. New England lost Phillip Dorsett to free agency, but also brought in speedster Marqise Lee.

NESN Patriots insider and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joined “NESN After Hours” on Wednesday night to give his take on what to expect from the bunch.

Check out the full clip above!

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images