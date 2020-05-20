Tony Gonzalez won’t be surprised if Tom Brady has a lot of fun this year.

The FOX NFL analyst explained Tuesday why he believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ group of receivers and tight ends are not only the best in the NFL, but also the greatest of the legendary quarterback’s career. Tampa’s roster boasts Pro Bowl receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, as well as un-retired great Rob Gronkowski and valuable contributors Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard. The prospect of Brady passing to these big targets makes Buccaneers fans giddy with excitement, and Gonzalez can understand why.

“… I’m gonna start with Tampa Bay,” Gonzalez said when asked which NFL team has the best receiving corps. “I think Tampa with Godwin and Mike Evans. Like I said before, this is Tom Brady’s greatest receiving group he’s ever had in his career as far as I’m concerned. He’s got Gronk (Gronkowski) coming back, big bodies, Cameron Brate, O.J. Howard.

“They’ve got it all. These are big, tall guys too. So Tom really doesn’t have to be that accurate with these guys. Just throw the ball up in the air, like (NBA legend) Shaquille O’Neal, throwing it down low and jump up and grab it and score touchdowns … .”

Which team has the best receiving corps in the NFL?@TonyGonzalez88 says the @Buccaneers: "This is @TomBrady's greatest receiving group he's ever had in his career as far as I'm concerned." pic.twitter.com/efgaNwGDl5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 19, 2020

Brady endured a down year statistically in 2019, as the New England Patriots’ young group of wide receivers failed to earn his full trust during his 20th, and final, season in New England.

The 42-year-old worked out Tuesday with some of his Buccaneers teammates, showing his determination to hit the ground running when training camp begins.

However, these Bucs will have to produce at elite levels in order to match some of the more illustrious receiving units Brady previously enjoyed, including the record-setting 2007 Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images