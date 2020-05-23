The New York Jets’ contract negotiations with Jamal Adams might be stalled, but they don’t appear to be willing to trade him for nothing.

Although the Jets reportedly want to hold on to the All-Pro safety, he wants a new contract before the upcoming season, while New York would rather wait and handle that prior to the 2021 campaign. Because of that difference, trade rumors surrounding Adams have heated up over the last couple days.

In a thread about the Adams-Jets situation, specifically as it relates to the defensive back possibly ending up with the Dallas Cowboys, Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson shared that it likely will take a first- and third-round pick to get a deal done, albeit with a caveat.

4. The price for Adams may be more complicated than what was reported by Michael Irvin. The 1st & 3rd round pick is correct. But last year's trade deadline mess involving Adams and #Cowboys left the #Jets feeling burned. That could linger into the price point this time around. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 23, 2020

The Jets aren’t in a position where they necessarily have to extend Adams right this moment, so they do have a good bit of leverage in this situation. In short, they can continue to hold on to him until they get blown away by a deal

Certainly this will continue to develop, one way or the other, over the coming weeks and months.

