New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is all in.

Kraft recently put his Super Bowl LI championship ring up for auction as a part of the All-In Challenge to help raise money in the fight against COVID-19. The 78-year-old will fly the winner on his private plane to Boston where he will hand-deliver the ring the winner.

As of right now, the current bid on Kraft’s ring sits at a cool $1,025,000 with just over eight days remaining in the auction. All of the money raised will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

