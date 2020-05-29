Over the last month, NESN.com Patriots beat writers Doug Kyed and Zack Cox have taken a closer look at each of New England’s 10 2020 NFL Draft picks and 11 of its most intriguing undrafted free agents.
Below is a list of all 21 rookie film reviews. Click each player’s name to read our full breakdown.
DRAFT PICKS
Kyle Dugger
Josh Uche
Anfernee Jennings
Devin Asiasi
Dalton Keene
Justin Rohrwasser
Michael Onwenu
Justin Herron
Cassh Maluia
Dustin Woodard
UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS
Myles Bryant
Nick Coe
De’Jon Harris
Will Hastings
Brian Lewerke
Bill Murray
J’Mar Smith
J.J. Taylor
Kyahva Tezino
Jeff Thomas
Isaiah Zuber
Thumbnail photo via Vasha Hunt, Steve Mitchell, Scott Wachter, Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images