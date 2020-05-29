Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Over the last month, NESN.com Patriots beat writers Doug Kyed and Zack Cox have taken a closer look at each of New England’s 10 2020 NFL Draft picks and 11 of its most intriguing undrafted free agents.

Below is a list of all 21 rookie film reviews. Click each player’s name to read our full breakdown.

DRAFT PICKS

Kyle Dugger

Josh Uche

Anfernee Jennings

Devin Asiasi

Dalton Keene

Justin Rohrwasser

Michael Onwenu

Justin Herron

Cassh Maluia

Dustin Woodard

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS

Myles Bryant

Nick Coe

De’Jon Harris

Will Hastings

Brian Lewerke

Bill Murray

J’Mar Smith

J.J. Taylor

Kyahva Tezino

Jeff Thomas

Isaiah Zuber

Thumbnail photo via Vasha Hunt, Steve Mitchell, Scott Wachter, Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images