The Boston Red Sox announced Friday that they’ve released 22 minor league players.

Here’s the full list of cuts, per NESN’s Guerin Austin:

Pitchers (10)

Matthew Gorst, RHP

Alex Demchak, LHP

Dylan Thompson, RHP

Robbie Baker, RHP

Chris Machamer, RHP

Connor Berry, RHP

Eddie Jimenez, RHP

Kelvin Sanchez, LHP

Zach Schneider, RHP

Mason Duke, RHP

Catchers (3)

Joe DeCarlo

Samuel Miranda

Breiner Licona

Infielders (5)

Nick Lovullo

Juremi Profar

Korby Batesole

Andre Colon

Nilo Rijo

Outfielders (4)

Edgar Corcino

Keith Curcio

Trenton Kemp

Marino Campana

#RedSox announce they have released 22 minor league players: pic.twitter.com/gokhRswZCv — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) May 29, 2020

The releases come one day after ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported “hundreds” of minor leaguers across Major League Baseball were cut Thursday and “hundreds more” will be released over the next week.

Uncertainty continues to loom over baseball amid the coronavirus pandemic, and its impact isn’t just felt at the big league level, where it’s still unclear if/when the 2020 season will begin. Farm systems are feeling the wrath, too, especially since it’s possible, if not likely, the entire minor league season will be cancelled.

