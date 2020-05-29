The Boston Red Sox announced Friday that they’ve released 22 minor league players.
Here’s the full list of cuts, per NESN’s Guerin Austin:
Pitchers (10)
Matthew Gorst, RHP
Alex Demchak, LHP
Dylan Thompson, RHP
Robbie Baker, RHP
Chris Machamer, RHP
Connor Berry, RHP
Eddie Jimenez, RHP
Kelvin Sanchez, LHP
Zach Schneider, RHP
Mason Duke, RHP
Catchers (3)
Joe DeCarlo
Samuel Miranda
Breiner Licona
Infielders (5)
Nick Lovullo
Juremi Profar
Korby Batesole
Andre Colon
Nilo Rijo
Outfielders (4)
Edgar Corcino
Keith Curcio
Trenton Kemp
Marino Campana
#RedSox announce they have released 22 minor league players: pic.twitter.com/gokhRswZCv
— Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) May 29, 2020
The releases come one day after ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported “hundreds” of minor leaguers across Major League Baseball were cut Thursday and “hundreds more” will be released over the next week.
Uncertainty continues to loom over baseball amid the coronavirus pandemic, and its impact isn’t just felt at the big league level, where it’s still unclear if/when the 2020 season will begin. Farm systems are feeling the wrath, too, especially since it’s possible, if not likely, the entire minor league season will be cancelled.
