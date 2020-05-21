Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It seems like with each passing day, more news comes out about the potential return of Major League Baseball.

As of right now, nothing specifically has been determined for the 2020 MLB season, but discussions are ongoing between top officials and the MLBPA.

Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom joined NESN’s Tom Caron on Wednesday night’s edition of “At Home With TC” to talk about the potential return of baseball and their expectations.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images