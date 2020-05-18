When you’ve been around the NHL, specifically the Boston Bruins, for as long as Zdeno Chara has, there’s sure to be plenty of memories.

The B’s longtime captain has had a milestone-filled year, playing in both his 1,500th NHL game and his 1,000th game with Boston. In celebration of that, NESN on May 31 will be airing “Chara at 1,000” a documentary chronicling Chara’s time with the Bruins.

As we await the debut of the special, we’ll be reliving Chara’s finest moments with the Bruins — both on and off the ice. We’ll look back on everything, from his greatest on-ice achievements to his best displays of being an all-around fantastic teammate and ambassador for the franchise. We’ll even have an entire episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast” dedicated to honoring Chara.

So be sure to check back here leading up to “Chara at 1,000.”

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images