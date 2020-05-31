Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gilbert Burns’ rise in the welterweight division continues.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist defeated Tyron Woodley in the main event of Saturday night’s UFC card in Las Vegas via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-44) and cemented himself as one of the top potential challengers for the welterweight belt.

Burns controlled the fight from the get-go, landing a takedown early in the first round and dominating the opening frame on the ground. Woodley suffered a cut above his left eye during the exchange.

The pace slowed down over the next two rounds, but Burns put on more pressure with occasional strikes, kicks and octagon control.

In the fourth round, Burns was more active, delivering another takedown and a flurry of strikes which knocked down the former champ.

Woodley didn’t show much desperation in the fifth round despite needing a knockout to win a fight he didn’t perform well in. Burns landed more significant strikes than Woodley attempted in the bout.

Burns’ seventh consecutive victory further complicates the crowded welterweight division. The division’s champion, Kamaru Usman, called out Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor this week, but Burns’ win against a former champion like Woodley gives Usman another option.

