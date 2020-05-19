Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ryan Newman is unbelievably strong.

The Roush Fenway driver was involved in one of the scariest crashes you’ll ever see in a NASCAR race, and made his big return just three races later. While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic most definitely impacted the number of races Newman missed, that doesn’t change the fact that he’s gone from serious condition to back in the saddle surprisingly fast.

Newman finished in 15th place at The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday — NASCAR’s first non-virtual race since the pandemic struck.

