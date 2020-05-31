The country is reeling from what happened in Minneapolis.

Shocked, saddened and sick by the tragic death of George Floyd, protests and demonstrations have sprouted up all over the nation the last two days. Meanwhile, athletes and celebrities are using their enormous platforms to speak out against racism, police brutality, and demand justice for Floyd all over social media.

Jaylen Brown, admirably, has taken things much farther than that.

The Boston Celtics star Saturday traveled 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta, helping organize a peaceful protest in his home state and sharing much of the experience on Instagram Live and Twitter.

“I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community,” Brown said in a video. “This is a peaceful protest. Being a celebrity, being an NBA player don’t exclude me from no conversations at all. First and foremost, I’m a black man and I’m a member of this community … We’re raising awareness for some of the injustices that we’ve been seeing. It’s not ok. As a young person, you’ve got to listen to our perspective. Our voices need to be heard. I’m 23 years old. I don’t know all the answers. But I feel how everyone is feeling, for sure. No question.”

Before heading out to march on the streets, Brown posted a photo of him with a sign, donning all black down to his Celtics hat. His teammates showed their support of what he was doing.

A rather large group of people joined Brown’s demonstration, including rapper Lil Yachty, G League player Justin Anderson and Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Brogdon, another Atlanta-area native, spoke eloquently about making his grandfather proud for speaking out, and commended Brown, the NBA’s youngest-ever players’ association vice president, for leading the charge for change.

By all accounts from video that surfaced on social media, the protest looked entirely peaceful.

Apparently, however, three people joining Brown were arrested. It seems that the 23-year-old is seeking out those who were taken into custody, and publicly spoke to what he referred to as wrongful arrests.

And while Brown chanted and encouraged his followers through a megaphone on the streets of Atlanta, his message was heard everywhere, earning him tremendous respect from the likes of former Celtic Kendrick Perkins and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas. And of course, all of Twitter.

Not to mention, it’s official that Celtics fans could not love Jaylen more.

