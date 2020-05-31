Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The country is reeling from what happened in Minneapolis.

Shocked, saddened and sick by the tragic death of George Floyd, protests and demonstrations have sprouted up all over the nation the last two days. Meanwhile, athletes and celebrities are using their enormous platforms to speak out against racism, police brutality, and demand justice for Floyd all over social media.

Jaylen Brown, admirably, has taken things much farther than that.

The Boston Celtics star Saturday traveled 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta, helping organize a peaceful protest in his home state and sharing much of the experience on Instagram Live and Twitter.

Atlanta 📍don’t meet me there beat me there come walk with me bring your own signs — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 30, 2020

Jaylen Brown is using his Instagram and Twitter to help coordinate tonight’s march in Atlanta. https://t.co/RunjDsWAzu pic.twitter.com/jaiPpbjByW — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) May 30, 2020

“I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community,” Brown said in a video. “This is a peaceful protest. Being a celebrity, being an NBA player don’t exclude me from no conversations at all. First and foremost, I’m a black man and I’m a member of this community … We’re raising awareness for some of the injustices that we’ve been seeing. It’s not ok. As a young person, you’ve got to listen to our perspective. Our voices need to be heard. I’m 23 years old. I don’t know all the answers. But I feel how everyone is feeling, for sure. No question.”

Jaylen Brown joining the protests in Atlanta tonight. “Being a celebrity, being an NBA player doesn’t exclude me from no conversation at all. First and foremost I’m a black man and I grew up on this soil.” @celtics pic.twitter.com/O51aQVaGGQ — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) May 31, 2020

Celtics player @FCHWPO says “I drove 15 from Boston just to be here.” as he leads a peaceful protest at the MLK memorial site. #11alive pic.twitter.com/6heGVpqfCb — Hope Ford (@hope_iam) May 30, 2020

Before heading out to march on the streets, Brown posted a photo of him with a sign, donning all black down to his Celtics hat. His teammates showed their support of what he was doing.

As is Grant Williams: pic.twitter.com/QwpWAGmRFH — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) May 30, 2020

A rather large group of people joined Brown’s demonstration, including rapper Lil Yachty, G League player Justin Anderson and Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Brogdon, another Atlanta-area native, spoke eloquently about making his grandfather proud for speaking out, and commended Brown, the NBA’s youngest-ever players’ association vice president, for leading the charge for change.

Malcolm Brogdon: "I got a grandfather who marched next to Dr. King in the 60's. He was amazing and he would be proud to see us all here." He added "Jaylen, man, has led this charge. I'm proud of him. We need more leaders." pic.twitter.com/3r3qsojB45 — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) May 31, 2020

“Remember why we’re here!” Protest turns into March lead by @FCHWPO who drove 15 hours from Boston just to be here for a peaceful protest in his hometown #11Alive #bostonceltics pic.twitter.com/uhow5F2Lon — Hope Ford (@hope_iam) May 30, 2020

“This is a peaceful protest. There’s going to be a lot people trying to infiltrate us. Pay attention to your surroundings.” says @FCHWPO as he tells the crowd to watch out for anyone who wants to change the purpose and meaning of the protest. #11alive — Hope Ford (@hope_iam) May 30, 2020

By all accounts from video that surfaced on social media, the protest looked entirely peaceful.

Apparently, however, three people joining Brown were arrested. It seems that the 23-year-old is seeking out those who were taken into custody, and publicly spoke to what he referred to as wrongful arrests.

Terrance Foster Nicole Baker and Zachary Chenault due to the weekend have not been processed and likely won’t be processed till Monday this was a peaceful protest they should not have been arrested in the first place — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 31, 2020

And while Brown chanted and encouraged his followers through a megaphone on the streets of Atlanta, his message was heard everywhere, earning him tremendous respect from the likes of former Celtic Kendrick Perkins and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas. And of course, all of Twitter.

Jaylen Brown was already becoming one my Favorite players on the court but to be this young and intelligent and leading during this crazy time he just became one of my Favorite PEOPLE!!! Keep up the great work youngin. ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 31, 2020

Not to mention, it’s official that Celtics fans could not love Jaylen more.

Jaylen is going to be President one day https://t.co/pvOBaaFKbl — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 30, 2020

Jaylen Brown is truly special. Not like we needed the reminder, though. If he reaches the Basketball Hall of Fame one day, I'm not sure that'll be the first line in his professional legacy. https://t.co/au2MMeU3eD — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) May 30, 2020

Gotta say, what Jaylen Brown is doing in Atlanta tonight feels really powerful. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) May 31, 2020

This will be a rerun if you’ve listened to Celtics games the last few years, but it belongs here as well. You will be proud of Jaylen Brown’s Celtics career on the court. But when it’s all said and done, it will be nothing…nothing…compared to what he accomplishes off it. https://t.co/r5CM8weHVY — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) May 31, 2020

Jaylen Brown got a $100M contract and is putting his health, safety, and job at risk to help his community and the less fortunate. Salute https://t.co/NS9S9R4L8u — Josh Toussaint (@josh2saint) May 30, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images