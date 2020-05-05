Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tiger Woods recently was asked during a video segment for GOLFTV: If you had one thing you could go back in time to tell your younger self, what would it be?

Now, there obviously are many ways Woods could answer this question. He’s dealt with some personal issues in his career, most notably a divorce from his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, after various reports of extramarital affairs.

But the 44-year-old chose to focus on a physical activity that ultimately proved detrimental to his health.

“Not to run so much,” Woods said. “Running over 30 miles a week for my first five, six years on Tour pretty much destroyed my body and my knees.”

Woods is one of the greatest golfers of all time, having won 15 major championships and 82 PGA Tour events overall.

Still, he’s dealt with a multitude of back and knee injuries that have sidelined him over the years. It’s fair to wonder whether exercising differently could have prevented those ailments from becoming so problematic.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images